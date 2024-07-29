Repligen (RGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Repligen has set its FY24 guidance at $1.42-1.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.420-1.490 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Repligen’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGEN stock opened at $140.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 563.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

