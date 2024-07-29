Repligen (RGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Repligen has set its FY24 guidance at $1.42-1.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.420-1.490 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Repligen’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Repligen Price Performance
RGEN stock opened at $140.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 563.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
