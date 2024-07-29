Request Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $108.16 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Request has a total market cap of $108.16 million and $1.61 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,385.63 or 1.00025818 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00070866 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1099873 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $1,163,650.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.