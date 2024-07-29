Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Verastem (VSTM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM):
- 7/24/2024 – Verastem had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2024 – Verastem was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/12/2024 – Verastem was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/8/2024 – Verastem had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/27/2024 – Verastem was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/12/2024 – Verastem was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Verastem Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. 256,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.20. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.
