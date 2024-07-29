RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,150

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,300 ($55.61) to GBX 4,150 ($53.67) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RHI Magnesita Trading Up 2.8 %

RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 3,645 ($47.14) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,450.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,485.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 2,456 ($31.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,827.49 ($49.50). The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,252.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51.

RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of €0.60 ($0.65) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is 5,326.46%.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

