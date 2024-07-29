Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.