RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$303.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

