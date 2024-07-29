Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,263.08 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,218.86 or 1.00080933 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000984 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00072044 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00185458 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $654.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

