RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $15.89. 31,115 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 15,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
