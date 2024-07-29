Robotti Robert Purchases 485 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Robotti Robert boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission comprises about 0.7% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $87.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $88.63.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

