Robotti Robert Sells 424,910 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Robotti Robert reduced its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,427,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 424,910 shares during the quarter. Tidewater makes up 42.8% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Robotti Robert owned 0.06% of Tidewater worth $315,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDW. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Tidewater Trading Down 2.5 %

Tidewater stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.86. The stock had a trading volume of 495,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,963. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.54.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. Tidewater’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $18.10 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 0.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $16,351,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,692,279.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tidewater news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $16,351,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,718 shares in the company, valued at $54,692,279.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 24,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $2,619,886.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,554.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,926 shares of company stock worth $78,328,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

