ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.22

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 2700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

The stock has a market cap of C$49.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$20.93 million for the quarter. ROK Resources had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ROK Resources Inc. will post 0.034375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

