Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Update

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.1 days.
Rotork Stock Performance
Shares of RTOXF remained flat at $4.37 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. Rotork has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.50.
About Rotork
Featured Articles
