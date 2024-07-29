Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Update

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.1 days.

Rotork Stock Performance

Shares of RTOXF remained flat at $4.37 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. Rotork has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

