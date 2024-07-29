Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.55

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 425626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

