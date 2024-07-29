Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.06% of Ryerson worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ryerson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,258,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,318,000 after acquiring an additional 79,139 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 144,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 62,384 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,262,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,793,000 after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryerson news, COO Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,746.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Marie Leggio acquired 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,984.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryerson Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ryerson stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 346,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $868.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.61. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

