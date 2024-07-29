Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Stock Performance
RYKKY stock remained flat at $18.22 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
