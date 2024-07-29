SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,310,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

SABS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.87. 10,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAB Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SABS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.44. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.90% and a negative net margin of 1,531.26%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SABS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

