Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/26/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/25/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2024 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.
- 7/24/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 7/19/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/28/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 6/20/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/12/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SAGE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.85. 330,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,594. The company has a market cap of $652.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.65 EPS for the current year.
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
