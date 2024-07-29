Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

7/24/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/19/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

6/20/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.85. 330,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,594. The company has a market cap of $652.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,181,000 after buying an additional 175,565 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3,361.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

