Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $416.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Cowen from $475.00 to $416.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James cut their target price on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.18.

Get Saia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Saia Stock Up 1.2 %

SAIA stock opened at $401.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.54. Saia has a 12 month low of $341.26 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 26,722.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,802,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,287,000.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.