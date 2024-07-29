Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.51

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €16.51 ($17.95) and last traded at €16.22 ($17.63), with a volume of 63061 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.54 ($17.98).

Salzgitter Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.62. The stock has a market cap of $877.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.10.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

