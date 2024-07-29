Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.20% of Samsara worth $666,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Samsara by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,757,240 shares of company stock worth $61,407,550. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Samsara Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE IOT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.18. 367,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,103. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

