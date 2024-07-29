Sanjiv Patel Sells 36,706 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $8.22. 967,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,740. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

View Our Latest Report on RLAY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.