SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in July

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SBM Offshore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SBFFF remained flat at $15.00 during trading hours on Monday. SBM Offshore has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.

Get SBM Offshore alerts:

About SBM Offshore

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.