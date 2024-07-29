Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 106.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.86. 8,998,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,059,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

