Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.04

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.04 and last traded at $59.53, with a volume of 29607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,952,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,472,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,192 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7,131.4% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,953,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,091 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,250,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,117,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,766 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.