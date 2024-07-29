Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 470,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,497. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

