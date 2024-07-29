Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.99

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 1328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.