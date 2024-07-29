Seele-N (SEELE) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,120.73 or 0.99992748 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000973 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00071240 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041196 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.