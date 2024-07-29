SEGRO (LON:SGRO) PT Lowered to GBX 930

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 950 ($12.29) to GBX 930 ($12.03) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 944.67 ($12.22).

SGRO traded up GBX 18.09 ($0.23) on Monday, hitting GBX 911.20 ($11.78). The company had a trading volume of 5,637,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 675 ($8.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 949 ($12.27). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 910.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 881.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,377.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.55), for a total transaction of £968,190.60 ($1,252,186.50). In other SEGRO news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.55), for a total value of £968,190.60 ($1,252,186.50). Also, insider Soumen Das acquired 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 882 ($11.41) per share, with a total value of £3,598.56 ($4,654.11). 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

