Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million – $1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. 3,489,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.