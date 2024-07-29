Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.820-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $970.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,160. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.