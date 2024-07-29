ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Sells $1,485,000.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $20.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $806.80. 1,381,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $850.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $744.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $751.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.