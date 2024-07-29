Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Martin Purcell Sells 555 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $47,513.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,977,026.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $165,169.40.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $55,218.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $64,514.70.

On Monday, July 8th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $170,421.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,281.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $356,760.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $2,048,740.47.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $325,061.45.

NASDAQ SEZL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.60. 16,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,948. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.75 million and a PE ratio of 37.38. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEZL shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle during the first quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

