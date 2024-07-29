SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Stock Price Up 3.5%

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 76.64 and last traded at 76.32. 419,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,027,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at 73.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 75.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of 64.09. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 145,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

