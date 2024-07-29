Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shenzhou International Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Shenzhou International Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.37. 29,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,079. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Shenzhou International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

