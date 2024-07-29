Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.06% of Shift4 Payments worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $69.00. 210,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,376. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 39,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 39,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at $39,830,446.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

