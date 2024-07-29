Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Grows By 46.9%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,500 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbus Price Performance

OTCMKTS EADSF traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170. Airbus has a 12 month low of $127.76 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.27.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

