Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Decreases By 10.2%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,100 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 480,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, insider Michael Paul Norris bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Astec Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,131,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,083,000 after buying an additional 86,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 236,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 100.8% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 209,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 105,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

ASTE traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 111,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,981. The stock has a market cap of $790.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. Astec Industries has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.27 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

