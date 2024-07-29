Short Interest in AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Drops By 14.1%

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AUO Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AUO stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $5.50. 9,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,664. AUO has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.

Get AUO alerts:

AUO Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1979 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AUO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.