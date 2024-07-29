Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Expands By 53.6%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:MVT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.01. 37,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,840. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
