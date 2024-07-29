Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Expands By 53.6%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MVT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.01. 37,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,840. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

