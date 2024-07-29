Short Interest in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Drops By 16.5%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,490,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 12,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.41.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,173 shares of company stock worth $9,363,222. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,088,122,000 after acquiring an additional 318,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Block by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582,826 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 75,161 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,735,000 after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $60.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Block will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

