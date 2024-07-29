Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Increases By 24.6%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 441,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Bolloré Trading Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS BOIVF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.06. 104,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,850. Bolloré has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.
Bolloré Company Profile
