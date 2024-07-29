Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Increases By 24.6%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 441,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Bolloré Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS BOIVF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.06. 104,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,850. Bolloré has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

