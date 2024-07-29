Short Interest in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Rises By 41.9%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Brera Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BREA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.65. 21,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Brera has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
About Brera
