Short Interest in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) Rises By 53.6%

ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESH Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESHA. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in ESH Acquisition by 598.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 138,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 118,692 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC grew its position in ESH Acquisition by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in ESH Acquisition by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in ESH Acquisition by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 300,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 150,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in ESH Acquisition by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 856,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after buying an additional 530,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

ESH Acquisition Price Performance

ESH Acquisition stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. ESH Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

