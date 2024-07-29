Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Drops By 28.3%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,308,900 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 3,222,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 262.4 days.
Evolution Mining Stock Performance
Shares of CAHPF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,065. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Evolution Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81.
Evolution Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution Mining
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.