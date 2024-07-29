Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Drops By 28.3%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,308,900 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 3,222,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 262.4 days.

Evolution Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CAHPF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,065. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Evolution Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

