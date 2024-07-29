Short Interest in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Increases By 13.4%

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in First Bank by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ FRBA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.07. 66,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,468. The stock has a market cap of $294.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.95. First Bank has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Bank Announces Dividend

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $56.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Bank from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

