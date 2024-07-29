Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Decreases By 14.3%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Formula Systems (1985) worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORTY traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.99. 1,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05. Formula Systems has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.09.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

