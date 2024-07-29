Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Rises By 50.0%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Genus Stock Performance

Shares of GENSF remained flat at $21.13 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. Genus has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

