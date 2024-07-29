Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Rises By 50.0%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Genus Stock Performance
Shares of GENSF remained flat at $21.13 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. Genus has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $23.25.
Genus Company Profile
