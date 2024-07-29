Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Grows By 47.1%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Gravity

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gravity during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Gravity by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gravity by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 53,195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 175.5% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Gravity Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRVY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,205. Gravity has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $88.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. The company has a market cap of $540.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 16.96%.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

