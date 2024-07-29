Short Interest in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Increases By 59.6%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNRW opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. Intuitive Machines has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

