Short Interest in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Increases By 59.6%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Intuitive Machines Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LUNRW opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. Intuitive Machines has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.69.
About Intuitive Machines
