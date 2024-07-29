Short Interest in Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI) Increases By 45.1%

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,600 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the June 30th total of 350,400 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Jet.AI Price Performance

NASDAQ JTAI traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 152,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,674. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Jet.AI has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter.

Jet.AI Company Profile

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

Featured Stories

